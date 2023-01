Cheatham posted nine points (3-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in Saturday's win over Maine.

Cheatham struggled badly from three-point range, and that was the only reason why he couldn't complete a double-double. That said, he remains a key player for Birmingham due to his ability to impact the game on both ends of the court.