Cheatham racked up 18 points (6-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, an assist and two blocks across 33 minutes in Sunday's 126-124 loss to the Ignite.

Cheatham might be undersized to play at center in the NBA, but he hasn't had that problem in the G League. He's one of the most consistent two-way players for the Squadron, and he's a solid bet to score in double digits while hovering around the 10-rebound mark every time he steps on the court.