Cheatham delivered 20 points (7-10 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Saturday's win over Austin.

Cheatham was efficient from the field in this one, and he recorded his second game with at least 20 points while also ending up just two boards shy of recording what would've been his third double-double of the campaign -- and first one since Jan. 5. Cheatham is averaging 12.4 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season.