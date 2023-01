Cheatham posted 12 points (5-7 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, four assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Monday's loss to Ontario.

Cheatham was extremely sloppy with the ball since he committed six turnovers, but he still ended as one of Birmingham's best players in a game where the entire Squadron team looked overmatched at times. Cheatham has been a regular source of production for Birmingham and is averaging 14.0 points with 8.4 rebounds per game during the regular season.