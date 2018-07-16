2018 Fantasy Football Draft Prep: Tight end Tiers 2.0

This might not be the year tight ends take the league by storm, but it is a year to capitalize on a thin position by creating a draft plan around these tiers.

Put these tiers to work with our tight end overview and strategies

Rankings are cool, but tiers provide context you just cannot get from a list of names. 

Here's what tiers can do for you -- they sort players based on expected production and projected draft position. This will help you know where all the strengths and drop-offs are within a position. If you're up in your draft and the tiers show several players with the same expectation, you might choose to fill that position later. If you're up and the tiers show only one player left at the highest possible expectation, you might choose to draft him.

Tiers work great for auctions and drafts alike. They also shouldn't be taken for gospel -- mine are below, but you should take them and adjust them to however your little heart desires! 

Putting players in tiers and using that information during a draft is a secret of the pros. It's your turn to do the same. 

Here's the latest version of tiers at tight end in both standard and PPR formats:

NON-PPR PPR
GRONK! GRONK!
ROUND 2 ROUND 2
Rob Gronkowski Rob Gronkowski

NON-PPR PPR
ALMOST GRONK ALMOST GRONK
ROUND 3 ROUNDS 2, 3
Zach Ertz Travis Kelce
Travis Kelce Zach Ertz

NON-PPR PPR
VERY GOOD VERY GOOD
ROUNDS 5-7 ROUNDS 5, 6
Evan Engram Evan Engram
Greg Olsen Greg Olsen
Trey Burton Trey Burton
Jimmy Graham Jimmy Graham

NON-PPR PPR
START-WORTHY START-WORTHY
ROUND 9 ROUNDS 8, 9
Delanie Walker Delanie Walker
Jordan Reed Kyle Rudolph
Kyle Rudolph Jordan Reed

NON-PPR PPR
STREAM-WORTHY STREAM-WORTHY
ROUND 10+ ROUND 10+
George Kittle George Kittle
Tyler Eifert Jack Doyle
David Njoku David Njoku
Jack Doyle Tyler Eifert

NON-PPR PPR
SPECULATIVE SPECULATIVE
ROUND 13+ ROUND 13+
Cameron Brate Cameron Brate
Mike Gesicki Mike Gesicki
Antonio Gates Antonio Gates
Senior Fantasy Writer

Dave Richard has spent nearly his entire career covering the National Football League. Beginning with NFL.com at the boom of the Internet, Richard was that site's first Fantasy Football writer before transitioning... Full Bio

