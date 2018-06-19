2018 Outlook: Alshon Jeffery

Alshon Jeffery had a strong bounce-back performance in 2017 in helping the Eagles win Super Bowl LII against the Patriots, but he has more to prove this season since he's coming back from postseason surgery on a torn rotator cuff. Jeffery didn't miss any games last season, and he played well in the playoffs with 12 catches for 219 yards and three touchdowns in three games. He apparently played the whole season with the shoulder injury, but he finished as the No. 15 Fantasy receiver in standard leagues. Now, he could have some bust potential since his 57 catches and 789 yards were the fewest of the top 20 receivers in standard leagues, but his nine touchdowns were tied for third. If he's not 100 percent for the start of the year, and with the chance his touchdown production could drop, Jeffery might be a reach in Round 4 in the majority of leagues, especially PPR (he's been under 60 receptions in each of the past three seasons). But since he plays in a prolific offense with a standout quarterback in Carson Wentz, who also is coming back from a torn ACL, there's a chance Jeffery could again play at a high level. He's worth drafting in Round 5 in the majority of leagues