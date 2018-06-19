2018 Outlook: Chiefs DST

2018 fantasy player outlook for Chiefs DST

The Chiefs DST had a down year in 2017 but look for a rebound year this season. After finishing in the top 10 in DST production over the past four seasons, including two No. 1 finishes (2013 and 2016), the Chiefs DST was No. 16 in 2017. Losing standout safety Eric Berry (Achilles) hurt the defense, and the pass rush fell off as the Chiefs had just 31 sacks, tied for No. 25 in the NFL. The pass rush can still be an issue, but the Chiefs still have quality playmakers on defense with Berry back to join Justin Houston, Daniel Sorenson and Kendall Fuller, among others. Consider the Chiefs DST a low-end No. 1 Fantasy option in all leagues, and the unit is worth drafting with a late-roound pick.

