2018 Outlook: Rams DST

The Rams DST could be nasty this season, and the unit should be considered a No. 1 option in all leagues. The Rams added Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib this offseason, and that trio should only enhance a defense that already had an elite player in Aaron Donald. While losing Alec Ogletree and Trumaine Johnson will hurt, the Rams defense should be just fine. In 2017, under defensive coordinator Wade Phillips, the Rams DST was No. 3 in standard leagues behind only the Jaguars and the Ravens. The Rams were No. 4 in sacks in the NFL, tied for sixth in interceptions, tied for eighth in fumble recoveries and No. 12 in points allowed. The Rams DST also was No. 4 in touchdowns scored. And the defense could be better this season with the new additions. We recommend drafting the Rams DST with a late-round pick in all formats, and the unit could be No. 2 on Draft Day behind only the Jaguars DST coming into the season.