2018 Outlook: Tyrod Taylor
2018 fantasy player outlook for Tyrod Taylor, QB, Browns
The Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor from the Bills in March, and he is expected to open the season as the starting quarterback in Cleveland. While the Browns selected Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, Taylor can still be the majority starter in 2018. Taylor started 15 games for the Bills in 2017 and scored at least 17 Fantasy points in a standard league in eight of those outings. He gets an upgraded receiving corps in Cleveland from what he had in Buffalo because of Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry, Corey Coleman, David Njoku and Duke Johnson, and Taylor has been top three in rushing yards among quarterbacks the past two years. He's not worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues, but Taylor is worth a look as a backup option with a late-round pick in deeper formats.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
QB Tiers 1.0
What should you look for in a quarterback? Value on Draft Day, sure, but also consistency,...
-
RB Tiers 1.0
It's a new golden age for running backs in Fantasy, and you need one of the very best to have...
-
WR Tiers 1.0
The wide receiver position wasn't what it has been last season, which might mean you need to...
-
TE Tiers 1.0
Unless you're willing to take one early, tight end can be rough sledding in Fantasy football....
-
Ten early Sleeper candidates
It's too early for reliable ADP but Heath Cummings uses expert consensus rankings to find his...
-
Thirteen early Bust candidates
Heath Cummings looks for signs of regression, overdrafting and players who could lose their...