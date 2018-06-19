2018 Outlook: Tyrod Taylor

The Browns traded for Tyrod Taylor from the Bills in March, and he is expected to open the season as the starting quarterback in Cleveland. While the Browns selected Baker Mayfield No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft, Taylor can still be the majority starter in 2018. Taylor started 15 games for the Bills in 2017 and scored at least 17 Fantasy points in a standard league in eight of those outings. He gets an upgraded receiving corps in Cleveland from what he had in Buffalo because of Josh Gordon, Jarvis Landry, Corey Coleman, David Njoku and Duke Johnson, and Taylor has been top three in rushing yards among quarterbacks the past two years. He's not worth drafting as a No. 1 Fantasy quarterback in the majority of leagues, but Taylor is worth a look as a backup option with a late-round pick in deeper formats.