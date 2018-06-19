2018 Outlook: Vikings DST

What do you get when you take an already great defense and add run-stuffer Sheldon Richardson? You get one of the best defensive options on Draft Day. That's the Vikings, who have finished in the top-12 among Fantasy DSTs in each of the past three seasons. You might even say 2017 was quiet for this unit they had only 37 sacks, 14 interceptions and one defensive touchdown. But each of those stats should rise as Mike Zimmer's defense continues to add talent. One might argue its schedule is easier this year -- despite two showdowns with the Packers and head-to-heads with the Saints, Rams, Eagles and Patriots, the Vikings still have desirable matchups with the Jets, Bills, Dolphins, Cardinals and two games each with the Bears and Lions. Draft the Vikings as a top-five DST with one of your last three picks on Draft Day