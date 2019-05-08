2019 Outlook: Eric Ebron

2019 fantasy player outlook for Eric Ebron, TE, IND

The Case For: Ebron fell into the perfect situation with the Colts and took advantage of it. Andrew Luck peppered him with targets in the red zone, and Ebron finished second in the league (not just tight ends) in receiving touchdowns. He should once again be a top-five tight end with No. 3 upside. ... The Case Against: Ebron's target share was minuscule when Jack Doyle was on the field, and Ebron will have even more competition in 2019. Both Devin Funchess and Parris Campbell should see a fair share of the targets. Everyone seems to agree that Ebron's touchdowns will regress, but they could legitimately be halved, which would make him barely a top-10 tight end.

Our Latest Stories