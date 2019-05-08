2019 Outlook: Isaac Nauta

2019 fantasy player outlook for Isaac Nauta, TE, DET

Isaac Nauta was surely pleased to get picked by the Lions, but they're the same team that spent a first-round pick on a player at his position. Nauta notched eight touchdowns over three seasons at Georgia, playing well and snapping up everything thrown his way. His speed is okay for a guy his size and his blocking skills should make him serviceable on special teams. Could he unseat T.J. Hockenson for the starting job? "Nauta" chance! That keeps him as a late-round flier for patient managers in dynasty and keeper leagues.

