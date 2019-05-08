2019 Outlook: Theo Riddick

2019 fantasy player outlook for Theo Riddick, RB, DET

It sounds a little strange, but Theo Riddick will compete for playing time with the Lions this fall. That's because Detroit will not only get Kerryon Johnson back after he got hurt during his rookie year, but it'll also have C.J. Anderson on staff. At best, Riddick will continue his work in passing situations and that's it. He's much more of a bye-week replacement in PPR-only drafts than quality depth. It's okay to let someone else draft him.

Our Latest Stories