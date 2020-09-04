Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Green Bay Packers (9:11)

Things happen fast in the NFL. And in an effort to get you the best content for your upcoming Fantasy drafts over Labor Day weekend, we tried to hold as many mock drafts as possible. But from the time this draft ended to when I sat down to write this review, things have already changed.

We held this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft Wednesday afternoon. This was prior to Leonard Fournette signing with Tampa Bay and before the Washington Football Team released Adrian Peterson. As such, you'll see the players impacted by these moves in different spots then you probably will when your Fantasy draft happens. So let's address that here. 

For Fournette, he's now someone to consider as a low-end starter/high-end flex option on Draft Day. I expect him to lead the Buccaneers in touches by the end of the season and be the best Fantasy running back in their backfield. The earliest you should draft Fournette in 0.5 PPR is Round 6.

Ronald Jones is still worth drafting in all leagues with a pick in Round 9 or 10, and he is still going to be relevant. He will likely start in Week 1 against New Orleans since Fournette probably won't be ready for a featured role. But Jones is now likely going to be No. 2 on the depth chart, even if coach Bruce Arians continues to support him.

The addition of Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the NFL Draft and the signing of LeSean McCoy and Fournette is a clear indication Arians isn't sold on Jones as a featured option. But even in a reduced role, Jones could still be a flex option in the majority of leagues.

I'm not drafting McCoy, who could still play a role in the passing game. And Vaughn is now only worth drafting in dynasty leagues since it appears unlikely he'll play much, if at all, in his rookie campaign.

In Washington, Peterson's release will hopefully clear a path for Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love to get plenty of playing time, although don't be surprised if Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic still get work. However, Gibson was already slated for a decent role as a rookie, but now he could be a star if given enough touches.

The converted receiver from Memphis will hopefully get more than 150 total touches for the season, with a good portion of them coming in the passing game. If he approaches 200 total touches, he could finish as a top 20 Fantasy running back in all leagues. I'm drafting Gibson in Round 6 in 0.5 PPR leagues.

Love is someone to target with a late-round pick in all leagues, and hopefully he's in the mix to lead the Washington Football Team in carries. Barber could be a roadblock for that, especially early in the season, but Love could be a flex option if given an expanded role. I'm looking for Love in Round 10 or later in all formats.

Here, in this mock draft, Gibson went in Round 8, while Love was drafted in Round 14. Fournette was drafted in Round 11 when he was still without a team, and I drafted Jones in Round 4.

If I didn't draft Jones there, I would have selected D.J. Chark as my No. 2 receiver. I started my team from No. 4 overall with Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones and Kenny Golladay, and even though this is a three-receiver league, I was looking for Jones to be my flex.

The rest of my running back corps is J.K. Dobbins, Latavius Murray, A.J. Dillon and Damien Harris. My receivers along with Golladay are Stefon Diggs, Preston Williams, Henry Ruggs III and Sammy Watkins. I have Tom Brady at quarterback and Blake Jarwin at tight end.

This roster would look a lot better with Chark. But Jones was the pick at the time when he looked like the starter for the Buccaneers. Now, we know, that's no longer the case.

I still encourage you to devour these results prior to your draft. The draft is still very relevant, and you can use this mock draft to see what positions -- maybe not the exact players -- you want to target in each round.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst  
8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. R.J. White, NFL Editor
10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
11. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host  
12. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Dave Richard C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Andrew Baumhor S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Chris Towers E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
5 Heath Cummings D. Cook RB MIN
6 Meron C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 Jacob Gibbs M. Thomas WR NO
8 Jack Capotorto A. Ekeler RB LAC
9 R.J. White J. Jacobs RB LV
10 George Maselli D. Henry RB TEN
11 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI
12 fstampfl J. Mixon RB CIN
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 fstampfl N. Chubb RB CLE
14 Adam Aizer D. Adams WR GB
15 George Maselli K. Drake RB ARI
16 R.J. White T. Kelce TE KC
17 Jack Capotorto J. Jones WR ATL
18 Jacob Gibbs T. Hill WR KC
19 Meron G. Kittle TE SF
20 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT
21 Jamey Eisenberg A. Jones RB GB
22 Chris Towers D. Hopkins WR ARI
23 Andrew Baumhor C. Godwin WR TB
24 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Dave Richard P. Mahomes QB KC
26 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR
27 Chris Towers M. Evans WR TB
28 Jamey Eisenberg K. Golladay WR DET
29 Heath Cummings C. Ridley WR ATL
30 Meron C. Kupp WR LAR
31 Jacob Gibbs L. Jackson QB BAL
32 Jack Capotorto A. Thielen WR MIN
33 R.J. White J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
34 George Maselli R. Woods WR LAR
35 Adam Aizer M. Gordon RB DEN
36 fstampfl A. Robinson WR CHI
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 fstampfl T. Lockett WR SEA
38 Adam Aizer J. Taylor RB IND
39 George Maselli T. Gurley RB ATL
40 R.J. White A. Cooper WR DAL
41 Jack Capotorto T. McLaurin WR WAS
42 Jacob Gibbs O. Beckham WR CLE
43 Meron A. Brown WR TEN
44 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
45 Jamey Eisenberg R. Jones RB TB
46 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI
47 Andrew Baumhor C. Sutton WR DEN
48 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Dave Richard D. Chark WR JAC
50 Andrew Baumhor D. Johnson RB HOU
51 Chris Towers K. Allen WR LAC
52 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR BUF
53 Heath Cummings D. Prescott QB DAL
54 Meron L. Bell RB NYJ
55 Jacob Gibbs M. Ingram RB BAL
56 Jack Capotorto K. Hunt RB CLE
57 R.J. White R. Mostert RB SF
58 George Maselli R. Wilson QB SEA
59 Adam Aizer D. Montgomery RB CHI
60 fstampfl C. Akers RB LAR
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 fstampfl T. Hilton WR IND
62 Adam Aizer M. Brown WR BAL
63 George Maselli T. Boyd WR CIN
64 R.J. White A. Green WR CIN
65 Jack Capotorto D. Parker WR MIA
66 Jacob Gibbs D. Singletary RB BUF
67 Meron M. Gallup WR DAL
68 Heath Cummings D. Swift RB DET
69 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB BAL
70 Chris Towers D. Watson QB HOU
71 Andrew Baumhor E. Engram TE NYG
72 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Dave Richard Z. Moss RB BUF
74 Andrew Baumhor K. Murray QB ARI
75 Chris Towers W. Fuller WR HOU
76 Jamey Eisenberg P. Williams WR MIA
77 Heath Cummings J. Crowder WR NYJ
78 Meron J. Edelman WR NE
79 Jacob Gibbs T. Cohen RB CHI
80 Jack Capotorto D. Waller TE LV
81 R.J. White J. White RB NE
82 George Maselli J. Howard RB MIA
83 Adam Aizer H. Hurst TE ATL
84 fstampfl C. Lamb WR DAL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 fstampfl T. Higbee TE LAR
86 Adam Aizer D. Johnson WR PIT
87 George Maselli H. Henry TE LAC
88 R.J. White M. Jones WR DET
89 Jack Capotorto J. Allen QB BUF
90 Jacob Gibbs A. Gibson RB WAS
91 Meron K. Johnson RB DET
92 Heath Cummings S. Shepard WR NYG
93 Jamey Eisenberg L. Murray RB NO
94 Chris Towers P. Lindsay RB DEN
95 Andrew Baumhor B. Cooks WR HOU
96 Dave Richard M. Breida RB MIA
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Dave Richard D. Samuel WR SF
98 Andrew Baumhor M. Mack RB IND
99 Chris Towers C. Kirk WR ARI
100 Jamey Eisenberg H. Ruggs III WR LV
101 Heath Cummings J. Jeudy WR DEN
102 Meron C. Edmonds RB ARI
103 Jacob Gibbs C. Thompson RB JAC
104 Jack Capotorto J. Kelley RB LAC
105 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE
106 George Maselli B. Scott RB PHI
107 Adam Aizer D. Henderson RB LAR
108 fstampfl T. Coleman RB SF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 fstampfl A. Miller WR CHI
110 Adam Aizer D. Slayton WR NYG
111 George Maselli S. Sims WR WAS
112 R.J. White M. Ryan QB ATL
113 Jack Capotorto R. Armstead RB JAC
114 Jacob Gibbs M. Gesicki TE MIA
115 Meron D. Brees QB NO
116 Heath Cummings L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
117 Jamey Eisenberg D. Harris RB NE
118 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB
119 Andrew Baumhor A. Mattison RB MIN
120 Dave Richard A. Hooper TE CLE
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Dave Richard N. Fant TE DEN
122 Andrew Baumhor D. Jackson WR PHI
123 Chris Towers L. Fournette RB JAC
124 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB TB
125 Heath Cummings T. Pollard RB DAL
126 Meron A. Peterson RB WAS
127 Jacob Gibbs P. Campbell WR IND
128 Jack Capotorto H. Renfrow WR LV
129 R.J. White M. Stafford QB DET
130 George Maselli B. Edwards WR LV
131 Adam Aizer C. Wentz QB PHI
132 fstampfl M. Hardman WR KC
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 fstampfl B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
134 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC
135 George Maselli N. Harry WR NE
136 R.J. White N. Hines RB IND
137 Jack Capotorto J. Jefferson WR MIN
138 Jacob Gibbs D. Johnson RB HOU
139 Meron J. Brown WR BUF
140 Heath Cummings B. Snell RB PIT
141 Jamey Eisenberg B. Jarwin TE DAL
142 Chris Towers D. Evans RB TEN
143 Andrew Baumhor J. Reagor WR PHI
144 Dave Richard B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Dave Richard J. McKinnon RB SF
146 Andrew Baumhor E. Sanders WR NO
147 Chris Towers Steelers DST PIT
148 Jamey Eisenberg A. Dillon RB GB
149 Heath Cummings M. Pittman WR IND
150 Meron J. Smith TE TEN
151 Jacob Gibbs G. Tate WR NYG
152 Jack Capotorto A. Rodgers QB GB
153 R.J. White M. Williams WR LAC
154 George Maselli C. Newton QB NE
155 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
156 fstampfl B. Love RB WAS
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 fstampfl D. Jones QB NYG
158 Adam Aizer J. Washington WR PIT
159 George Maselli Ravens DST BAL
160 R.J. White 49ers DST SF
161 Jack Capotorto Bills DST BUF
162 Jacob Gibbs R. Cobb WR HOU
163 Meron D. Ozigbo RB JAC
164 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND
165 Jamey Eisenberg S. Watkins WR KC
166 Chris Towers T. Montgomery RB NO
167 Andrew Baumhor K. Vaughn RB TB
168 Dave Richard C. Hyde RB SEA
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Dave Richard Saints DST NO
170 Andrew Baumhor Chargers DST LAC
171 Chris Towers M. Brown RB LAR
172 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE
173 Heath Cummings W. Lutz K NO
174 Meron Rams DST LAR
175 Jacob Gibbs Chiefs DST KC
176 Jack Capotorto R. Gronkowski TE TB
177 R.J. White J. Tucker K BAL
178 George Maselli H. Butker K KC
179 Adam Aizer Vikings DST MIN
180 fstampfl Eagles DST PHI
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 fstampfl G. Zuerlein K DAL
182 Adam Aizer R. Gould K SF
183 George Maselli J. Robinson RB JAC
184 R.J. White J. Jackson RB LAC
185 Jack Capotorto Y. Koo K ATL
186 Jacob Gibbs M. Prater K DET
187 Meron M. Badgley K LAC
188 Heath Cummings A. Jeffery WR PHI
189 Jamey Eisenberg Z. Gonzalez K ARI
190 Chris Towers D. Bailey K MIN
191 Andrew Baumhor M. Gay K TB
192 Dave Richard K. Fairbairn K HOU
Team by Team
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 C. Carson RB SEA
3 25 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 48 D. Metcalf WR SEA
5 49 D. Chark WR JAC
6 72 J. Landry WR CLE
7 73 Z. Moss RB BUF
8 96 M. Breida RB MIA
9 97 D. Samuel WR SF
10 120 A. Hooper TE CLE
11 121 N. Fant TE DEN
12 144 B. Aiyuk WR SF
13 145 J. McKinnon RB SF
14 168 C. Hyde RB SEA
15 169 Saints DST NO
16 192 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 C. Godwin WR TB
3 26 D. Moore WR CAR
4 47 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 50 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 71 E. Engram TE NYG
7 74 K. Murray QB ARI
8 95 B. Cooks WR HOU
9 98 M. Mack RB IND
10 119 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 122 D. Jackson WR PHI
12 143 J. Reagor WR PHI
13 146 E. Sanders WR NO
14 167 K. Vaughn RB TB
15 170 Chargers DST LAC
16 191 M. Gay K TB
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 27 M. Evans WR TB
4 46 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 51 K. Allen WR LAC
6 70 D. Watson QB HOU
7 75 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 94 P. Lindsay RB DEN
9 99 C. Kirk WR ARI
10 118 A. Lazard WR GB
11 123 L. Fournette RB JAC
12 142 D. Evans RB TEN
13 147 Steelers DST PIT
14 166 T. Montgomery RB NO
15 171 M. Brown RB LAR
16 190 D. Bailey K MIN
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 A. Jones RB GB
3 28 K. Golladay WR DET
4 45 R. Jones RB TB
5 52 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 69 J. Dobbins RB BAL
7 76 P. Williams WR MIA
8 93 L. Murray RB NO
9 100 H. Ruggs III WR LV
10 117 D. Harris RB NE
11 124 T. Brady QB TB
12 141 B. Jarwin TE DAL
13 148 A. Dillon RB GB
14 165 S. Watkins WR KC
15 172 Patriots DST NE
16 189 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 J. Conner RB PIT
3 29 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 44 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 53 D. Prescott QB DAL
6 68 D. Swift RB DET
7 77 J. Crowder WR NYJ
8 92 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 101 J. Jeudy WR DEN
10 116 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
11 125 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 140 B. Snell RB PIT
13 149 M. Pittman WR IND
14 164 Colts DST IND
15 173 W. Lutz K NO
16 188 A. Jeffery WR PHI
Meron
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 30 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 43 A. Brown WR TEN
5 54 L. Bell RB NYJ
6 67 M. Gallup WR DAL
7 78 J. Edelman WR NE
8 91 K. Johnson RB DET
9 102 C. Edmonds RB ARI
10 115 D. Brees QB NO
11 126 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 139 J. Brown WR BUF
13 150 J. Smith TE TEN
14 163 D. Ozigbo RB JAC
15 174 Rams DST LAR
16 187 M. Badgley K LAC
Jacob Gibbs
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 T. Hill WR KC
3 31 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 42 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 55 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 66 D. Singletary RB BUF
7 79 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 90 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 103 C. Thompson RB JAC
10 114 M. Gesicki TE MIA
11 127 P. Campbell WR IND
12 138 D. Johnson RB HOU
13 151 G. Tate WR NYG
14 162 R. Cobb WR HOU
15 175 Chiefs DST KC
16 186 M. Prater K DET
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 8 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 17 J. Jones WR ATL
3 32 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 41 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 56 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 65 D. Parker WR MIA
7 80 D. Waller TE LV
8 89 J. Allen QB BUF
9 104 J. Kelley RB LAC
10 113 R. Armstead RB JAC
11 128 H. Renfrow WR LV
12 137 J. Jefferson WR MIN
13 152 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 161 Bills DST BUF
15 176 R. Gronkowski TE TB
16 185 Y. Koo K ATL
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 9 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 16 T. Kelce TE KC
3 33 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 40 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 57 R. Mostert RB SF
6 64 A. Green WR CIN
7 81 J. White RB NE
8 88 M. Jones WR DET
9 105 S. Michel RB NE
10 112 M. Ryan QB ATL
11 129 M. Stafford QB DET
12 136 N. Hines RB IND
13 153 M. Williams WR LAC
14 160 49ers DST SF
15 177 J. Tucker K BAL
16 184 J. Jackson RB LAC
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Henry RB TEN
2 15 K. Drake RB ARI
3 34 R. Woods WR LAR
4 39 T. Gurley RB ATL
5 58 R. Wilson QB SEA
6 63 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 82 J. Howard RB MIA
8 87 H. Henry TE LAC
9 106 B. Scott RB PHI
10 111 S. Sims WR WAS
11 130 B. Edwards WR LV
12 135 N. Harry WR NE
13 154 C. Newton QB NE
14 159 Ravens DST BAL
15 178 H. Butker K KC
16 183 J. Robinson RB JAC
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 11 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 14 D. Adams WR GB
3 35 M. Gordon RB DEN
4 38 J. Taylor RB IND
5 59 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 62 M. Brown WR BAL
7 83 H. Hurst TE ATL
8 86 D. Johnson WR PIT
9 107 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 110 D. Slayton WR NYG
11 131 C. Wentz QB PHI
12 134 D. Williams RB KC
13 155 J. Goff QB LAR
14 158 J. Washington WR PIT
15 179 Vikings DST MIN
16 182 R. Gould K SF
fstampfl
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 13 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 36 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 37 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 60 C. Akers RB LAR
6 61 T. Hilton WR IND
7 84 C. Lamb WR DAL
8 85 T. Higbee TE LAR
9 108 T. Coleman RB SF
10 109 A. Miller WR CHI
11 132 M. Hardman WR KC
12 133 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
13 156 B. Love RB WAS
14 157 D. Jones QB NYG
15 180 Eagles DST PHI
16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL