Things happen fast in the NFL. And in an effort to get you the best content for your upcoming Fantasy drafts over Labor Day weekend, we tried to hold as many mock drafts as possible. But from the time this draft ended to when I sat down to write this review, things have already changed.
We held this 12-team, 0.5 PPR mock draft Wednesday afternoon. This was prior to Leonard Fournette signing with Tampa Bay and before the Washington Football Team released Adrian Peterson. As such, you'll see the players impacted by these moves in different spots then you probably will when your Fantasy draft happens. So let's address that here.
For Fournette, he's now someone to consider as a low-end starter/high-end flex option on Draft Day. I expect him to lead the Buccaneers in touches by the end of the season and be the best Fantasy running back in their backfield. The earliest you should draft Fournette in 0.5 PPR is Round 6.
Ronald Jones is still worth drafting in all leagues with a pick in Round 9 or 10, and he is still going to be relevant. He will likely start in Week 1 against New Orleans since Fournette probably won't be ready for a featured role. But Jones is now likely going to be No. 2 on the depth chart, even if coach Bruce Arians continues to support him.
The addition of Ke'Shawn Vaughn in the NFL Draft and the signing of LeSean McCoy and Fournette is a clear indication Arians isn't sold on Jones as a featured option. But even in a reduced role, Jones could still be a flex option in the majority of leagues.
I'm not drafting McCoy, who could still play a role in the passing game. And Vaughn is now only worth drafting in dynasty leagues since it appears unlikely he'll play much, if at all, in his rookie campaign.
In Washington, Peterson's release will hopefully clear a path for Antonio Gibson and Bryce Love to get plenty of playing time, although don't be surprised if Peyton Barber and J.D. McKissic still get work. However, Gibson was already slated for a decent role as a rookie, but now he could be a star if given enough touches.
The converted receiver from Memphis will hopefully get more than 150 total touches for the season, with a good portion of them coming in the passing game. If he approaches 200 total touches, he could finish as a top 20 Fantasy running back in all leagues. I'm drafting Gibson in Round 6 in 0.5 PPR leagues.
Love is someone to target with a late-round pick in all leagues, and hopefully he's in the mix to lead the Washington Football Team in carries. Barber could be a roadblock for that, especially early in the season, but Love could be a flex option if given an expanded role. I'm looking for Love in Round 10 or later in all formats.
Here, in this mock draft, Gibson went in Round 8, while Love was drafted in Round 14. Fournette was drafted in Round 11 when he was still without a team, and I drafted Jones in Round 4.
If I didn't draft Jones there, I would have selected D.J. Chark as my No. 2 receiver. I started my team from No. 4 overall with Alvin Kamara, Aaron Jones and Kenny Golladay, and even though this is a three-receiver league, I was looking for Jones to be my flex.
The rest of my running back corps is J.K. Dobbins, Latavius Murray, A.J. Dillon and Damien Harris. My receivers along with Golladay are Stefon Diggs, Preston Williams, Henry Ruggs III and Sammy Watkins. I have Tom Brady at quarterback and Blake Jarwin at tight end.
This roster would look a lot better with Chark. But Jones was the pick at the time when he looked like the starter for the Buccaneers. Now, we know, that's no longer the case.
I still encourage you to devour these results prior to your draft. The draft is still very relevant, and you can use this mock draft to see what positions -- maybe not the exact players -- you want to target in each round.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award 0.5 points for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Jacob Gibbs, SportsLine Fantasy Analyst
8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. R.J. White, NFL Editor
10. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
11. Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Podcast Host
12. Frank Stampfl, Fantasy Baseball Podcast Host
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Dave Richard
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Chris Towers
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|Heath Cummings
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|Meron
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Thomas WR NO
|8
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|9
|R.J. White
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|10
|George Maselli
|D. Henry RB TEN
|11
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|12
|fstampfl
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|fstampfl
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|14
|Adam Aizer
|D. Adams WR GB
|15
|George Maselli
|K. Drake RB ARI
|16
|R.J. White
|T. Kelce TE KC
|17
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jones WR ATL
|18
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Hill WR KC
|19
|Meron
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|Heath Cummings
|J. Conner RB PIT
|21
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Jones RB GB
|22
|Chris Towers
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|23
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Godwin WR TB
|24
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Dave Richard
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|26
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Moore WR CAR
|27
|Chris Towers
|M. Evans WR TB
|28
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Golladay WR DET
|29
|Heath Cummings
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|30
|Meron
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|31
|Jacob Gibbs
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|32
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|33
|R.J. White
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|34
|George Maselli
|R. Woods WR LAR
|35
|Adam Aizer
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|36
|fstampfl
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|fstampfl
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|38
|Adam Aizer
|J. Taylor RB IND
|39
|George Maselli
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|40
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|41
|Jack Capotorto
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|42
|Jacob Gibbs
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|43
|Meron
|A. Brown WR TEN
|44
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|45
|Jamey Eisenberg
|R. Jones RB TB
|46
|Chris Towers
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|47
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|48
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Dave Richard
|D. Chark WR JAC
|50
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|51
|Chris Towers
|K. Allen WR LAC
|52
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|53
|Heath Cummings
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|54
|Meron
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|55
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|56
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|57
|R.J. White
|R. Mostert RB SF
|58
|George Maselli
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|59
|Adam Aizer
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|60
|fstampfl
|C. Akers RB LAR
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|fstampfl
|T. Hilton WR IND
|62
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brown WR BAL
|63
|George Maselli
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|64
|R.J. White
|A. Green WR CIN
|65
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Parker WR MIA
|66
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|67
|Meron
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|68
|Heath Cummings
|D. Swift RB DET
|69
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|70
|Chris Towers
|D. Watson QB HOU
|71
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Engram TE NYG
|72
|Dave Richard
|J. Landry WR CLE
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Dave Richard
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|74
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Murray QB ARI
|75
|Chris Towers
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|76
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Williams WR MIA
|77
|Heath Cummings
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|78
|Meron
|J. Edelman WR NE
|79
|Jacob Gibbs
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|80
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Waller TE LV
|81
|R.J. White
|J. White RB NE
|82
|George Maselli
|J. Howard RB MIA
|83
|Adam Aizer
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|84
|fstampfl
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|fstampfl
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|86
|Adam Aizer
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|87
|George Maselli
|H. Henry TE LAC
|88
|R.J. White
|M. Jones WR DET
|89
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Allen QB BUF
|90
|Jacob Gibbs
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|91
|Meron
|K. Johnson RB DET
|92
|Heath Cummings
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|93
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Murray RB NO
|94
|Chris Towers
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|95
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|96
|Dave Richard
|M. Breida RB MIA
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Dave Richard
|D. Samuel WR SF
|98
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Mack RB IND
|99
|Chris Towers
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|100
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|101
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|102
|Meron
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|103
|Jacob Gibbs
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|104
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|105
|R.J. White
|S. Michel RB NE
|106
|George Maselli
|B. Scott RB PHI
|107
|Adam Aizer
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|108
|fstampfl
|T. Coleman RB SF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|fstampfl
|A. Miller WR CHI
|110
|Adam Aizer
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|111
|George Maselli
|S. Sims WR WAS
|112
|R.J. White
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|113
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|114
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|115
|Meron
|D. Brees QB NO
|116
|Heath Cummings
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|117
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Harris RB NE
|118
|Chris Towers
|A. Lazard WR GB
|119
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|120
|Dave Richard
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Dave Richard
|N. Fant TE DEN
|122
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|123
|Chris Towers
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|124
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB TB
|125
|Heath Cummings
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|126
|Meron
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|127
|Jacob Gibbs
|P. Campbell WR IND
|128
|Jack Capotorto
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|129
|R.J. White
|M. Stafford QB DET
|130
|George Maselli
|B. Edwards WR LV
|131
|Adam Aizer
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|132
|fstampfl
|M. Hardman WR KC
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|fstampfl
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|134
|Adam Aizer
|D. Williams RB KC
|135
|George Maselli
|N. Harry WR NE
|136
|R.J. White
|N. Hines RB IND
|137
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|138
|Jacob Gibbs
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|139
|Meron
|J. Brown WR BUF
|140
|Heath Cummings
|B. Snell RB PIT
|141
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|142
|Chris Towers
|D. Evans RB TEN
|143
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|144
|Dave Richard
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Dave Richard
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|146
|Andrew Baumhor
|E. Sanders WR NO
|147
|Chris Towers
|Steelers DST PIT
|148
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Dillon RB GB
|149
|Heath Cummings
|M. Pittman WR IND
|150
|Meron
|J. Smith TE TEN
|151
|Jacob Gibbs
|G. Tate WR NYG
|152
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|153
|R.J. White
|M. Williams WR LAC
|154
|George Maselli
|C. Newton QB NE
|155
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|156
|fstampfl
|B. Love RB WAS
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|fstampfl
|D. Jones QB NYG
|158
|Adam Aizer
|J. Washington WR PIT
|159
|George Maselli
|Ravens DST BAL
|160
|R.J. White
|49ers DST SF
|161
|Jack Capotorto
|Bills DST BUF
|162
|Jacob Gibbs
|R. Cobb WR HOU
|163
|Meron
|D. Ozigbo RB JAC
|164
|Heath Cummings
|Colts DST IND
|165
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Watkins WR KC
|166
|Chris Towers
|T. Montgomery RB NO
|167
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|168
|Dave Richard
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Dave Richard
|Saints DST NO
|170
|Andrew Baumhor
|Chargers DST LAC
|171
|Chris Towers
|M. Brown RB LAR
|172
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Patriots DST NE
|173
|Heath Cummings
|W. Lutz K NO
|174
|Meron
|Rams DST LAR
|175
|Jacob Gibbs
|Chiefs DST KC
|176
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|177
|R.J. White
|J. Tucker K BAL
|178
|George Maselli
|H. Butker K KC
|179
|Adam Aizer
|Vikings DST MIN
|180
|fstampfl
|Eagles DST PHI
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|fstampfl
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|182
|Adam Aizer
|R. Gould K SF
|183
|George Maselli
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|184
|R.J. White
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|185
|Jack Capotorto
|Y. Koo K ATL
|186
|Jacob Gibbs
|M. Prater K DET
|187
|Meron
|M. Badgley K LAC
|188
|Heath Cummings
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|189
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|190
|Chris Towers
|D. Bailey K MIN
|191
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gay K TB
|192
|Dave Richard
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|C. Carson RB SEA
|3
|25
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|48
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|5
|49
|D. Chark WR JAC
|6
|72
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|73
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|8
|96
|M. Breida RB MIA
|9
|97
|D. Samuel WR SF
|10
|120
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|11
|121
|N. Fant TE DEN
|12
|144
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|13
|145
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|14
|168
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|15
|169
|Saints DST NO
|16
|192
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|26
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|47
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|50
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|6
|71
|E. Engram TE NYG
|7
|74
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|95
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|9
|98
|M. Mack RB IND
|10
|119
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|11
|122
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|12
|143
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|13
|146
|E. Sanders WR NO
|14
|167
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|15
|170
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|191
|M. Gay K TB
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|27
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|46
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|51
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|70
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|75
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|94
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|9
|99
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|10
|118
|A. Lazard WR GB
|11
|123
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|12
|142
|D. Evans RB TEN
|13
|147
|Steelers DST PIT
|14
|166
|T. Montgomery RB NO
|15
|171
|M. Brown RB LAR
|16
|190
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|28
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|45
|R. Jones RB TB
|5
|52
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|69
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|7
|76
|P. Williams WR MIA
|8
|93
|L. Murray RB NO
|9
|100
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|10
|117
|D. Harris RB NE
|11
|124
|T. Brady QB TB
|12
|141
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|13
|148
|A. Dillon RB GB
|14
|165
|S. Watkins WR KC
|15
|172
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|189
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|20
|J. Conner RB PIT
|3
|29
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|44
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|5
|53
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|6
|68
|D. Swift RB DET
|7
|77
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|8
|92
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|101
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|10
|116
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|11
|125
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|140
|B. Snell RB PIT
|13
|149
|M. Pittman WR IND
|14
|164
|Colts DST IND
|15
|173
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|188
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|Meron
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|19
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|30
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|4
|43
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|54
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|6
|67
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|7
|78
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|91
|K. Johnson RB DET
|9
|102
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|10
|115
|D. Brees QB NO
|11
|126
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|12
|139
|J. Brown WR BUF
|13
|150
|J. Smith TE TEN
|14
|163
|D. Ozigbo RB JAC
|15
|174
|Rams DST LAR
|16
|187
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Jacob Gibbs
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|18
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|31
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|42
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|55
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|6
|66
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|7
|79
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|8
|90
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|9
|103
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|10
|114
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|11
|127
|P. Campbell WR IND
|12
|138
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|13
|151
|G. Tate WR NYG
|14
|162
|R. Cobb WR HOU
|15
|175
|Chiefs DST KC
|16
|186
|M. Prater K DET
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|2
|17
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|32
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|41
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|5
|56
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|65
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|80
|D. Waller TE LV
|8
|89
|J. Allen QB BUF
|9
|104
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|10
|113
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|11
|128
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|12
|137
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|13
|152
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|14
|161
|Bills DST BUF
|15
|176
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|16
|185
|Y. Koo K ATL
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|2
|16
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|33
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|40
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|57
|R. Mostert RB SF
|6
|64
|A. Green WR CIN
|7
|81
|J. White RB NE
|8
|88
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|105
|S. Michel RB NE
|10
|112
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|11
|129
|M. Stafford QB DET
|12
|136
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|153
|M. Williams WR LAC
|14
|160
|49ers DST SF
|15
|177
|J. Tucker K BAL
|16
|184
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|15
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|34
|R. Woods WR LAR
|4
|39
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|5
|58
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|6
|63
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|82
|J. Howard RB MIA
|8
|87
|H. Henry TE LAC
|9
|106
|B. Scott RB PHI
|10
|111
|S. Sims WR WAS
|11
|130
|B. Edwards WR LV
|12
|135
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|154
|C. Newton QB NE
|14
|159
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|178
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|183
|J. Robinson RB JAC
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|14
|D. Adams WR GB
|3
|35
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|4
|38
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|59
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|62
|M. Brown WR BAL
|7
|83
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|8
|86
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|9
|107
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|10
|110
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|11
|131
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|12
|134
|D. Williams RB KC
|13
|155
|J. Goff QB LAR
|14
|158
|J. Washington WR PIT
|15
|179
|Vikings DST MIN
|16
|182
|R. Gould K SF
|fstampfl
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|13
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|36
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|37
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|60
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|61
|T. Hilton WR IND
|7
|84
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|8
|85
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|9
|108
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|109
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|132
|M. Hardman WR KC
|12
|133
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|13
|156
|B. Love RB WAS
|14
|157
|D. Jones QB NYG
|15
|180
|Eagles DST PHI
|16
|181
|G. Zuerlein K DAL