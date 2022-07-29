Fantasy sports have never been more popular, but regardless of what format you prefer, a little assistance for your 2022 Fantasy football draft strategy can always help. Whether you're a traditional drafter, a super-flex mastermind or like to let it ride in a best-ball format, having a reliable set of 2022 Fantasy football rankings makes a big difference. Everyone knows names like Christian McCaffrey, Cooper Kupp and Patrick Mahomes, but who are the lesser-known up-and-comers who can help put your teams over the top as 2022 Fantasy football breakouts?

Assigning the right value to each player before the season starts is key to avoiding 2022 Fantasy football busts and can help you during the season with coin-flip waiver wire decisions. Whether you're hunting for a Fantasy football top 150 you can trust or position-specific rankings that can help you identify potential 2022 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, be sure to see what the team at SportsLine has to say.

Prepared by SportsLine Fantasy experts Jacob Gibbs and R.J. White, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts. Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. He uses a data-driven approach that has helped him consistently provide accurate rankings at every position. He has proven to be one of the nation's most accurate Fantasy rankers in recent years, posting the eighth-most accurate results over the past three seasons, according to Fantasy Pros.

White is SportsLine's No. 1 NFL expert since 2017 who got his start in the Fantasy industry, with his work appearing at AOL Fanhouse, Fantasy Café and other sites prior to joining CBS Sports. This duo brings decades of Fantasy experience and can give you a huge edge in your league.

The 2022 guide not only ranks the top 150 players in standard and PPR leagues, it reveals must-see sleepers, breakouts and busts, breaks down the top rookie QBs, RBs and WRs, tells you which coaching moves will translate to massive Fantasy success and gives you updated mock drafts that can guide your selections. The Fantasy Football Draft Bible also offers detailed strategy tips for whichever league you play in: snake draft, auction or best ball.

WR Jalen Tolbert, Dallas Cowboys: The Cowboys parted ways with Amari Cooper in the offseason, signaling that it's the CeeDee Lamb show in Dallas going forward. However, every show needs a strong supporting cast, and that's where Tolbert comes in. With Michael Gallup potentially missing the start of the season as he continues to recover from a torn ACL, Tolbert will be the second option as a receiver who can fit any role in the passing attack.

"Tolbert brings an NFL-ready route tree and overwhelmingly positive analytical profile and could immediately step into a significant target share in the Amari Cooper-less Dallas offense," Gibbs told SportsLine. "I'm aggressively targeting him as an upside pick in the later rounds."

RB James Cook, Buffalo Bills: After two seasons of unfulfilled promises that Zack Moss and Devin Singletary would become a similar one-two punch as Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt in Cleveland, the Bills drafted one player who can be both. Cook is the brother of Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook and has the same trademark acceleration when he puts a foot in the ground and turns upfield. However, Cook's usefulness in the passing game is what will make him a top producer in Fantasy lineups for those who bank on the Bills rookie.

"That type of investment following an offseason of searching for a playmaking pass-catcher out of the backfield certainly seems to indicate that the Bills have plans to utilize Cook's unique skillset," Gibbs told SportsLine. "If his per-route rates at Georgia are any indication, Cook could make much better use of the heavy route running load than Singletary did." Get the full Fantasy draft guide over at SportsLine.

SportsLine's Fantasy football 2022 draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the fourth or fifth round in many leagues, but could completely sink your playoff hopes.

So what is the value of every single player for your 2022 Fantasy football rankings? And which huge bust can sink your season?