The new Cardinals receiver should be considered draftable as a top-24 receiver thanks to Brown's reunion with old pal Kyler Murray. Arizona's offense is way more pass-friendly than Baltimore's, and Murray ranked in the top five in deep-ball passing rate and deep-ball adjusted completion rate in 2021. Unfortunately, it must be noted that Brown had nearly as many drops (three) as receptions (five) in 2021 on 30 deep-ball targets. Here's the reality: Brown is expected to play in the same kind of role Christian Kirk was in last year, a gig that saw Kirk average 7.3 targets in games Hopkins left early or missed and 5.0 targets in games Hopkins was in. Kirk didn't always see deep-ball targets and blossomed into a volume-friendly No. 3 receiver. Brown, however, is one of the league's most explosive receivers and his familiarity with Murray dating back to their days at Oklahoma should put them in instant rhythm. There's a real chance that Brown helps Fantasy managers rocket off to a great start through October before providing still-good numbers in November and December once Hopkins comes back. Bank on him getting picked in Round 5.