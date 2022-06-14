McLaurin is a high-end No. 2 wide receiver who should be drafted no sooner than the end of Round 3 in full PPR leagues. McLaurin has top-12 potential if he gels with Carson Wentz and is able to post even a normal touchdown rate. McLaurin showed elite efficiency in Year 1 and averaged 8.9 targets per game in Year 2,.so anything resembling a combination of those two seasons would put McLaurin in the discussion for top five. There is some risk that first-round pick Jahan Dotson takes some of McLaurin's target share and McLaurin's efficiency continues to decline. In that case, he'd be more of a No. 3 receiver and a bust before Round 5.