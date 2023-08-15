There's a pretty significant gap between where you'll find Joe Mixon in my rankings and where he tends to go in most drafts. He's RB10 in my rankings below, but he goes off the board as RB16 in NFFC drafts over the past two weeks. What explains the gap?

Part of it is surely lingering uncertainty around Mixon's availability for at least part of the upcoming season. We're about three weeks away from the start of the season, but Mixon is presently in court facing misdemeanor charges for aggravated menacing in Hamilton County. That case is ongoing, and any potential ramifications from the league are unlikely to come down until after it is over, although Mixon is also facing a civil lawsuit that is ongoing related to a separate incident.

Which is to say that despite Mixon agreeing to a contract restructuring that kept him on the Bengals roster this offseason, there is still at least some question as to what his availability for the upcoming season will be. It's possible that Mixon will end up without any kind of repercussions from the NFL, in which case he is in line for the kind of role that should make him a top-12 RB at worst, with potential top-five upside in the Bengals offense given how much they used him in the passing game a year ago (75 targets in 14 games).

But that uncertainty is hard to ignore. I have Mixon ranked as my RB10, but there isn't much separating him from the RB2 crop, and if you want to pass on him in your upcoming drafts until his legal situation is settled, I can't blame you. There's upside, but there's significant risk here as well:

2023 RB Rankings