The NFL Playoff Challenge is back for the 2023 NFL playoff bracket, giving Fantasy football owners another chance to compete before the offseason. NFL Playoff Challenge strategy is unique compared to the regular season since players earn multipliers based on how many times they appear in NFL Playoff Challenge lineups. Kansas City and Philadelphia are both off during the Super Wild Card weekend, but their players will still earn multipliers next week if they are included in 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups this weekend.

Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been one of the top Fantasy football picks this season and could be a popular choice this postseason. Should you include him in your Super Wild Card Weekend lineups, even though he will not play until next week? Before you lock in your 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge picks, be sure to see what SportsLine's Mike McClure has to say.

McClure is a legendary professional DFS player with over $2 million in career winnings. His methodology has led to enormous cashes on FanDuel and DraftKings. He took down two high-stakes tournaments on FanDuel in 2020 and recorded a pair of top-10 finishes in tournaments with over 130,000 entrants on DraftKings. His lineups also finished inside the top 1% in more than a dozen other tournaments.

He uses a powerful prediction model that simulates every snap of NFL action, taking factors such as matchups, statistical trends and injuries into account. This allows him to find the best values that he shares only with members at SportsLine.

Now, McClure has turned his attention to the 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge and locked in his top Fantasy football picks. You can only see them by heading to SportsLine.

Top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for Super Wild Card Weekend

One of McClure's top NFL Playoff Challenge picks for Super Wild Card Weekend: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. He was quarterback Josh Allen's favorite target this season, catching 108 passes for 1,429 yards and 11 touchdowns. The only other player on the team with at least 520 receiving yards was wide receiver Gabe Davis, who had nearly 600 fewer receiving yards than Diggs.

After going through a cold stretch in late November to the end of December, Diggs hauled in seven receptions for 104 yards and a touchdown against New England last week. He was targeted 10 times for the first time since Nov. 24, which bodes well for his production levels this weekend. Diggs is facing a Miami defense that gave up more than 700 passing yards and six touchdowns in a pair of regular-season meetings with Buffalo this season.

Another part of McClure's optimal NFL Playoff Challenge lineup includes rostering 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who provides versatility in Fantasy football lineups. Samuel finished the regular season with 632 receiving yards and 232 rushing yards, making him a key part of San Francisco's offense. He missed the second meeting with the Seahawks during the regular season, but he had five catches for 44 yards and four carries for 53 yards in a 27-7 win in September.

Samuel returned from a three-game absence (ankle/knee) in Week 18, catching two passes and rushing once in a blowout win over Arizona. He was expected to ease back into action, giving him valuable reps heading into the postseason. Samuel should be in line for his usual workload this weekend and has long-term value in this competition due to San Francisco's chances of making a Super Bowl run. See who else to pick here.

How to build 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineups

McClure is also targeting a player who could go off for big numbers on Super NFL Wild Card Weekend 2023 because of a dream matchup. This pick could be the difference between winning your NFL Playoff Challenge lineups or going home with nothing. You can see who it is over at SportsLine.

So what is the optimal 2023 NFL Playoff Challenge lineup for Super Wild Card Weekend? Visit SportsLine now to see the full optimal tournament lineup for the NFL Playoff Challenge, all from a daily Fantasy expert with over $2 million in winnings, and find out.