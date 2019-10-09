Steelers' Vance McDonald: Misses practice Wednesday

McDonald (shoulder) didn't practice Wednesday.

McDonald headed into Week 5's game against the Ravens listed as questionable, but he was listed as a starter this past Sunday and played 35 of a possible 58 snaps on offense, en route to catching all three of his targets for 34 yards. We'll revisit the tight end's status Thursday to get a better read as to whether McDonald's Wednesday absence was maintenance-related or indicative of a setback.

