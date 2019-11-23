Play

Thorpe (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Eagles, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Thorpe has been slowed down by a groin issue and may not be able to suit up as a result. If he is unable to go, Akeem King could be in line to see some more snaps providing depth at cornerback. Final confirmation on his status should come closer to kickoff.

