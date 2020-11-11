The Seahawks designated Thorpe (sports hernia) for a return from IR on Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Thorpe has resided on IR since the beginning of October with the sports hernia, so the fact that he's returned to practice is a positive sign for his impending return. The team will now have 21 days to activate Thorpe otherwise he'll land on season-ending IR. Tre Flowers and Linden Stephens are expected to continue to operate as the team's depth cornerbacks in the meantime.