Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Burbridge is nursing a hamstring injury and won't be available for the 49ers' preseason finale Thursday against the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Shanahan said it's possible Burbridge could be available for Week 1, suggesting the receiver isn't dealing with a particularly severe hamstring injury. His impending absence Thursday should open up snaps for other depth receivers, such as Richie James and Aldrick Robinson, to see extra snaps in what could be their final chance to impress before San Francisco has to trim its roster to 53 players.