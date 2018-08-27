Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Burbridge is nursing a hamstring injury and won't be available for the 49ers' preseason finale Thursday against the Chargers, Nick Wagoner of ESPN reports.

Shanahan said it's possible Burbridge could be available for Week 1, suggesting the receiver isn't dealing with a particularly severe hamstring injury. His impending absence Thursday should open up snaps for other depth receivers, such as Richie James and Aldrick Robinson, to see extra snaps in what could be their final chance to impress before San Francisco has to trim its roster to 53 players.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • tyreek-hill-1400.jpg

    Busts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of bust players for the 2018 season.

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.

  • patrick-mahomes-1400.jpg

    Ranking Jaguars without Lee

    The Jaguars lost Marqise Lee in their most recent preseason game. What does this offense look...