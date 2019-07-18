Aaron Burbridge: Closing his career
Burbridge was waived by the Broncos on Wednesday and will retire from the NFL, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Burbridge signed a reserve/future contract with the Broncos in January but will call it a career before the start of spring training. The 25-year-old caught seven passes for 88 yards during his rookie year with the 49ers in 2016, but he hasn't appeared in a game since and spent much of the last two seasons battling hamstring injuries.
-
