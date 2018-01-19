49ers' Adrian Colbert: Fills in as free safety
Colbert recorded 37 tackles (34 solo) with two forced fumbles in 14 games this season.
Colbert began the year on special teams before taking over for the injured Jimmie Ward (forearm) at free safety beginning in Week 8. He only averaged 3.9 tackles per game as a starter due to Eric Reid's prowess in run support, but the converted corner displayed his physical skills with two forced fumbles over that span. The 49ers will have a big decision to make regarding Reid's contract status this offseason, but Colbert should begin the year on special teams again even if they decide to go in a different direction at strong safety given Colbert's inexperience and the club's league-high cap space.
