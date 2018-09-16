49ers' Adrian Colbert: Playing Sunday
Colbert (hamstring) is listed as active Sunday in San Francisco
Colbert opened the week with back-to-back DNPs at practice, but he elevated to a limited participant at Friday's session. After playing all 71 defensive snaps and accruing five tackles last Sunday, he's slated to the same Week 2.
More News
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Sports questionable designation•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Not practicing Thursday•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Begins camp as starting free saefty•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Could start at safety this season•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Fills in as free safety•
-
49ers' Adrian Colbert: Clear of injury designation•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who are the non-obvious players you need the scoop on before finalizing your Week 2 lineup?...
-
Week 2 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Ben Roethlisberger didn't have a big Week 1 in Cleveland, but he's back in his comfort zone...
-
LIVE: Week 2 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 2
-
Week 2 Contrarian DFS Plays
Heath Cummings give his favorite GPP plays on FanDuel and DraftKings.