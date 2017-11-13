49ers' Aldrick Robinson: Sees just one target
Robinson caught the only ball thrown his way for 12 yards in Sunday's victory over the Giants.
It was a disappointing day to say the least for Robinson, who earned the start in place of injured wideouts Pierre Garcon (neck) and Trent Taylor (ribs). In his defense, C.J. Beathard targeted his ancillary options (17 passes to running backs and tight ends) as opposed to his wideouts (eight targets) Sunday. That said, three other wide receivers finished the day with more targets, receptions and yards than Robinson. The 29-year-old should draw another start against a Richard Sherman-less Seattle defense following the team's bye, but it's tough to recommend him as a fantasy option following this week's clunker, even if Jimmy Garoppolo takes over under center for the 49ers.
