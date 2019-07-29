Panthers' Aldrick Robinson: Healthy for camp
Robinson (hamstring) is practicing at training camp, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.
Robinson seems to have moved past the hamstring injury that cropped up during June minicamp. He'll still need to battle for a roster spot, competing for backup work with Jarius Wright, Chris Hogan (back), Torrey Smith and Rashad Ross. The Panthers should have open competition for wideout roles behind presumed starters D.J. Moore and Curtis Samuel.
