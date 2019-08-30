Panthers' Aldrick Robinson: Catches touchdown in win
Robinson caught his lone target for a 34-yard touchdown in Thursday night's 25-19 preseason win over the Steelers.
Robinson connected with rookie quarterback Will Grier for a score with under two minutes remaining in the first half. Considering that was just his third catch of the preseason, it may not be enough for Robinson to earn a roster spot ahead of the regular season, but he at least gave Carolina something significant to consider.
