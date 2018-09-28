49ers' Antone Exum: Expected to start Sunday
Exum will likely start against the Chargers on Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Exum would start in place of Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), who is considered doubtful for Week 4. Tartt sat out last week's loss to the Chiefs, and Exum recorded a strong nine tackles in his absence then. The 2014 sixth-round pick holds some IDP relevance as long as he continues to start.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Luck vs. Fitzpatrick for Week 4 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Andrew Luck vs....
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 4? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Week 4 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 4 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 4
-
Week 4 Fantasy sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 4, including some interesting...