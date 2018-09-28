Exum will likely start against the Chargers on Sunday, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Exum would start in place of Jaquiski Tartt (shoulder), who is considered doubtful for Week 4. Tartt sat out last week's loss to the Chiefs, and Exum recorded a strong nine tackles in his absence then. The 2014 sixth-round pick holds some IDP relevance as long as he continues to start.