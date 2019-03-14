Exum signed a one-year, $895,000 contract with the 49ers on Thursday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Exum started eight games for the 49ers last season while appearing in 15, after beginning the season on special teams. He recorded 40 tackles, one sack and one interception which he returned for a touchdown. The 27-year-old projects to serve as a solid depth piece 2019.

