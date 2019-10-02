Antone Exum: Cut by 49ers
The 49ers released Exum on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Exum played mainly on special teams through three games with the Niners. The team promoted Marcell Harris from the practice spot to replace him. Exum could provide solid secondary depth if he's signed by another franchise.
