Exum was waived by the 49ers on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The 28-year-old suited up in the final four games of the season for the 49ers, playing in just a special teams role. Exum has recorded 64 tackles (53 solo) and an interception in 51 games over his five-year NFL career.

