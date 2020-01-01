Antone Exum: Cut by Niners
Exum was waived by the 49ers on Wednesday, Eric Branch of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 28-year-old suited up in the final four games of the season for the 49ers, playing in just a special teams role. Exum has recorded 64 tackles (53 solo) and an interception in 51 games over his five-year NFL career.
