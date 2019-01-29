Exum recorded 40 tackles (34 solo) with a sack and an interception in 15 games this season.

Exum began the year on the special teams unit, but an onslaught of injuries to the 49ers' starting safeties led to the 27-year-old receiving eight starts, including the last four games of the regular season. The veteran showed some flashes of IDP relevance on a couple instances, but he also exposed his downside by finishing with four or fewer tackles in six of his eight starts. Exum was operating on a one-year contract in 2018, so he will hit the free-agent market in hopes of latching on as safety depth for a club next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories