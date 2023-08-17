Woerner will compete with Ross Dwelley, third-round pick Cameron Latu and other camp invites for one of the backup spots behind George Kittle (groin) this preseason.

Woerner co-started alongside Dwelley in the team's first exhibition contest without Kittle, with the rookie Latu getting run in the second half. The two veterans -- and teammates for three seasons -- may end up fighting for one roster spot unless the 49ers plan on carrying four tight ends into the season. Even if he makes the cut, Woerner can be ignored in most fantasy drafts after recording just eight catches over his first three seasons as a pro.