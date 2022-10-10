Woerner went without a target across 21 offensive snaps in Sunday's 37-15 win over the Panthers.

Any window of opportunity Woerner had to carve out a meaningful role in the 49ers' passing attack closed when top tight end George Kittle returned to action Week 3 following a two-game absence to begin the season. Even in the two games Kittle missed, Woerner went without a target. The 49ers continue to essentially view the 6-foot-5, 241-pound Woerner as an extra lineman; he's ran just 10 routes on 98 snaps on offense this season.