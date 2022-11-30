Woerner wasn't targeted while playing 17 of the 49ers' 70 snaps on offense in Sunday's 13-0 win over the Saints.

With double-digit snaps in both of the past two games, Woerner appears to have seized hold of the No. 2 tight end role ahead of Ross Dwelley, who has played 10 snaps combined over that same stretch. Even so, starter George Kittle continues to dominate the reps at the position, leaving little room for Woerner to carve out a role. Even if Kittle misses time with an injury like he did earlier in the season, Woerner is expected to be deployed almost exclusively as a blocker. Woerner has drawn just two targets over 160 offensive snaps this season.