Woerner finished the 2023 campaign with three receptions on as many targets for 32 yards in 17 games as a backup for the 49ers.

Woerner spent the majority of his season either sitting behind starter George Kittle or helping pave ways for San Francisco's rushing attack in heavy packages. The Georgia product's three receptions actually marked an improvement over the zero he tallied over 17 games in 2022. After playing out all four years of his rookie contract, Woerner will now become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his professional career.