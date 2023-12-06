Woerner played 12 of the 49ers' 59 snaps on offense and went without a target in Sunday's 42-19 win over the Eagles.
Though he's suited up for all 12 of the 49ers' games to date and has picked up double-digit snaps on offense in all but three of those contests, Woerner has just one target (for a nine-yard reception) to his name on the season. He's been deployed almost exclusively as a blocker whenever he's taken the field, running just 38 routes across 194 snaps on offense.
