Woerner plans to sign a three-year, $12 million contract with Atlanta, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports.
After parting ways with Jonnu Smith, the Falcons have now decided to add Woerner as a blocker at tight end. Woerner saw just three targets over 303 offensive snaps with the 49ers in 2023.
