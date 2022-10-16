The 49ers elevated Johnson (rib) from the practice squad Saturday, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson had been nursing an injury at the time the 49ers released him at the conclusion of the preseason in late August, but his addition to the team's practice squad shortly thereafter implied that the rib issue wasn't a major concern. Now that he's been elevated to the roster for the first time in 2022, he could get the chance to make his season debut Sunday in Atlanta while the 49ers' cornerback depth has been tested due to the season-ending knee injury Emmanuel Moseley suffered Week 5 against Carolina. The 49ers are also without another key corner in Jason Verrett (knee), who remains on the PUP list and will miss his sixth straight game to begin the season.