49ers' Dontae Johnson: Suffers knee injury
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Johnson didn't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers due to a knee injury, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.
Johnson was shaken up on kick coverage to begin the third quarter, and he was unable to return during the second half. Whether he'll be available Thursday against Seattle remains to be seen.
