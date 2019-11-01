49ers' Emmanuel Sanders: Continues ascent in Week 9 win
Sanders secured seven of nine targets for 112 yards and a touchdown in the 49ers' 28-25 win over the Cardinals on Thursday.
Sanders paced the 49ers in receptions, receiving yardage and targets, also securing his second touchdown reception in as many games as a member of his new team. The 32-year-old appears to have quickly developed a rapport with Jimmy Garoppolo after seeing his production suffer while in the Broncos' lackluster attack earlier in the campaign. He'll now have some extra time to immerse himself in the Niners' playbook before a Week 10 matchup against the Seahawks a week from Monday.
