Celek (thumb/concussion) will not be cleared to play before training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Celek ended the season on the sideline with a concussion and head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Tuesday that the tight end is still going through the league's concussion protocol. With Celek out for the next couple of months, Levine Toiolo, who the 49ers signed last week, should get some extra reps at tight end during practices.