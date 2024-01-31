Kittle (toe) was estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's injury report, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

After head coach Kyle Shanahan revealed Monday that Kittle was day-to-day with a toe issue in the aftermath of Sunday's win over the Lions in the NFC Championship Game, the tight end unsurprisingly wouldn't have mixed into drills had the 49ers held a session to begin Super Bowl prep. San Francisco is holding practices Thursday through Saturday before heading to Las Vegas on Sunday, so Kittle's listing on the team's next two injury reports will be monitored to see how he heads into the second week of prep for the big game. In the end, Kittle doesn't seem in danger of sitting out against the Chiefs on Feb. 11.