General manager John Lynch said Monday that Kittle is recovering from an offseason procedure intended to address a core muscle injury, and that the tight end is on track to be fully cleared by training camp, Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Kittle also recently restructured his contract, a move that freed up roughly $10 million in cap space for the 49ers, likely by converting a portion of his base salary for 2024 into a bonus. Across 16 regular-season games last year, the two-time All-Pro secured 65 of 90 targets for 1,020 yards and six scores. Recovery from core muscle surgery shouldn't impede Kittle's ability to participate in on-field reps this offseason, though even if he did sit out a portion of training camp, it wouldn't impact the veteran tight end's status as one of the top fantasy options amid a sparse positional landscape.