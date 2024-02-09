Coach Kyle Shanahan said Kittle (toe) was limited in practice Thursday, Matt Barrows of The Athletic reports.

When speaking to the media Wednesday, Shanahan relayed to David Lombardi of The Athletic that he was hopeful Kittle would log a full session one day later. However, Kittle continues to have practice restrictions due to the toe injury he sustained in the NFC Championship Game against the Lions. Shanahan also noted Thursday that Kittle is "good to go" ahead of Super Bowl LVIII versus the Chiefs on Sunday, but it remains to be seen if the tight end avoids a designation when the 49ers post their final injury report of the week Friday.