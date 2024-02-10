Kittle (toe) practiced fully Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Super Bowl LVIII versus the Chiefs on Sunday.

Kittle didn't manage any on-field work during the first week of preparation for the Super Bowl due to a toe injury that he suffered in the NFC Championship Game. The tight end followed it up with back-to-back capped sessions to kick off this week before having no restrictions Friday. Kittle thus is set to serve as one of the key playmakers in the 49ers offense for quarterback Brock Purdy on Sunday alongside running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receivers Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk.