Kittle (toe) didn't practice Friday but doesn't have an injury designation after the first week of prep for Super Bowl LVIII against the Chiefs, Josh Dubow of The Associated Press reports.

In the wake of this past Sunday's win against the Lions in the NFC Championship Game, coach Kyle Shanahan relayed Monday that Kittle was day-to-day due to a toe injury. After being listed as a non-participant on all three practice reports this week, Kittle told David Lombardi of The Athletic on Friday that there aren't any concerns about the issue, and the tight end's lack of designation on Friday's report implies as much. The 49ers still have one more week to get ready for this year's Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 11, but Kittle appears as if he'll be available for that contest.