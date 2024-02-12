Kittle caught two of three targets for four yards in Sunday's 25-22 overtime loss to the Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII.

Kittle was dealing with a minor toe injury early in the practice week carrying over from the win over the Lions in the divisional round, but he was able to start and see the field for most of Super Bowl. That's where the positive news ends for the star tight end, who didn't record his first reception until San Francisco needed a fourth-down conversion late in the game. Underutilization has been a theme with Kittle at times, as his role will fluctuate despite his skill level remaining elite. That said, the 30-year-old produced his first 1,000-yard campaign since 2019 as the 49ers' offense hit a crescendo in 2023 under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Kittle may be frustrating to roster when his hands are tied in low-usage games like Sunday's, but he remains a top option at a shallow fantasy position heading into next season.